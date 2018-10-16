

CTV Vancouver Island





A day before Canada legalizes marijuana, the price for provincial pot in B.C. has been set.

The B.C. solicitor general's office said cannabis will be sold in its official BC Cannabis stores and online for between $6.99 and $13.99 per gram, depending on the product and not including tax.

However, once the official website for online sales was unveiled, some products worked out to more than $13.99 per gram, such as a strain of sativa called "Blue Dream" being sold for $56.99 per 3.5 grams. That works out to around $16.28 per gram.

Oils will be sold in 15, 20 and 30 millilitre bottles with prices ranging from $20.99 to $139.99 for a multi-pack.

Capsules containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, will be sold in packages of 30 for $34.99 and pre-rolled joints will range from $4.20 to $54.99 depending on whether they're purchased in half-gram, full-gram or multi-pack options.

"In many ways similar to wine," said B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth. "You've got wine that is at a lower-end price and you have other wine that is at a higher-end price."

The provincial website that will provide online sales of pot was rolled out as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The URL of the site was revealed Tuesday as bccannabisstores.com.

Anyone 19 and older can purchase from the website regardless of where they live in the province, and product will be delivered via Canada Post. A $10 shipping fee will be added to every order, according to the province, and orders will be shipped within 48 business hours.

The online rollout comes as B.C. prepares to open just one licensed cannabis retail store on legalization day, in Kamloops. The store will feature 24 cannabis consultants and 85 strains of dried marijuana, plus oils, capsules and pre-rolled joints.

Additional private dispensaries will be licensed in the coming months. While some on Vancouver Island are selling through their current product and closing until they receive a provincial license, others are risking it and remaining open until they become licensed.

Under the new marijuana laws, recreational users will be permitted with up to 30 grams of the dried plant in public – and fly domestically with the same amount.

Impaired driving will still be enforced, and marijuana will not be allowed to be smoked in the same areas where cigarette smoking is banned, i.e., within six metres of any door or air intake.

On Vancouver Island, advocates who have fought for legalization for years are planning to gather on the lawn of the B.C. legislature to celebrate.

Activist Dana Larsen of Sensible BC says he'll be handing out free joints and seeds at the legislature between 3 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, while the group also protests what he called "the bad prohibition that is still in place."