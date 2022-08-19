Port Hardy Hospital emergency room closed for the weekend due to lack of staff

A hospital emergency department on the North Island will be closed all weekend because of limited staff availability, according to Island Health.

The health authority announced Friday that Port Hardy Hospital's emergency room would close at 7 p.m. and remain closed until the same time on Sunday.

Other services at the hospital will continue to be available during the ER closure, Island Health said.

"Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or, if possible, proceed to Port McNeill Hospital," the health authority said in its announcement.

"Island Health and BC Emergency Health Services have protocols in place to ensure patients are transported to the appropriate site."

Both Port Hardy and Port McNeill hospitals have seen ER closures in recent weeks, as health-care facilities around the Island and across the country struggle with a shortage of medical staff.

Last weekend, a resident of the village of Ashcroft in B.C.'s Interior died while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. It was the second time in four weeks that someone in that community has died while waiting for emergency medical care.

Closer to Vancouver Island, overnight closures at the Cormorant Island Community Health Centre were recently extended to Aug. 31.

Health-care workers have said the lack of staff availability reflects chronic understaffing that has been exacerbated by stress and burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service reduction," the health authority said.