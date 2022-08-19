Port Hardy Hospital emergency room closed for the weekend due to lack of staff

Port Hardy Hospital is seen in this photo from the Island Health website. (islandhealth.ca) Port Hardy Hospital is seen in this photo from the Island Health website. (islandhealth.ca)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario