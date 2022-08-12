Overnight emergency room closures extended at Island Health-area hospital
Island Health says that overnight closures at the only emergency room on Cormorant Island will continue until the end of August due to a staffing shortage.
In late July, the health authority announced that overnight closures, between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m., would begin at the Cormorant Island Community Health Centre until Aug. 16.
Those overnight emergency department (ED) closures have now been extended to Aug. 31, Island Health said Friday.
Anyone who has a medical emergency while the ED is closed is asked to call 911.
"Do not go to the CICHC ED during the hours it is closed as this will delay your access to care," said Island Health in a statement.
The health authority says it has "protocols in place" to make sure that people are taken to alternate health-care centres while the emergency department is closed.
Island Health says it needs a minimum number of staff at each hospital to remain open, and that it currently does not have enough nurses to maintain 24/7 service at the emergency department on Cormorant Island.
"Island Health continues to work diligently on recruitment and strategies to secure additional nursing coverage, with the goal of resuming 24/7 ED services at the CICHC as quickly as possible."
Emergency room closures in rural areas of Island Health have become commonplace in recent months.
Last weekend, the emergency departments at Port McNeill Hospital and Port Hardy Hospital were closed overnight due to staffing shortages.
