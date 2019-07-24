

Police in northern B.C. have identified the man found dead near Dease Lake, B.C. Friday and have charged two Vancouver Island teens with his murder.

The body of Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found on July 19, about two kilometres south of where police found the burned out vehicle they say belonged to Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, two teenage suspects already wanted for the deaths of two travellers.

McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, both from Port Alberni, have been on the run from police since they were named as suspects in the deaths of 23-year-old Australian man Lucas Fowler and 24-year-old American woman Chynna Deese.

The couple was found dead along the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs, about 470 kilometres north of where the Port Alberni pair's burned truck was found.

Police have charged the two teens with one count of second-degree murder in Dyck's death.

"We are truly heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of Len," his family said in a news release Wednesday evening.

"He was a loving husband and father. His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened. While we understand there will be interest in knowing more about him and the impact he had during his life, we are asking for the public and the media to please respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Canada-wide warrants have now been issued for McLeod and Schmegelsky, who were recently believed to be in the area of Gillam, Man.