

The Canadian Press





A Port Alberni couple who allegedly lured and captured a man they claim was trying to have sex with their 13-year-old daughter is now facing charges for their role in the ordeal.

The pair, who cannot be named to protect the identity of their underage daughter, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault causing bodily harm and unlawful confinement during an appearance in provincial court last Wednesday.

The incident was broadcast live on Facebook in April and the girl's mother told media at the time that she saw messages from a 28-year-old man on her daughter's phone and reported it to RCMP.

She alleges the man continued to contact the girl weeks later.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and the man alleged to have message the girl has not been charged.