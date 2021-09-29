Port Alberni elementary school receives new Indigenous name
On the eve of Canada's first ever Truth and Reconciliation Day, Port Alberni's Board of Education is marking the event by changing an elementary school so it has a First Nations name.
"There would be a lot of our ancestors who would be pretty emotional to see a day like this when there was a time when we weren't even allowed to come to schools like this," said Tseshaht First Nation Elected Chief Councillor Ken Watts.
In a ceremony Wednesday morning, School District 70 renamed A.W. Neill Elementary as Tsuma-as Elementary.
"There aren't a lot of schools that have taken on Indigenous names throughout B.C., especially here on the West Coast," Watts said.
The board decided to change the name after a researcher discovered the controversial history of Alan Webster Neill, the person the school was named after.
Former federal and provincial politician Alan Webster Neill sits with his dog in a photo from 1955 at the age of 87. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberni Valley Museum Photograph PN1247)
Neill was a former Port Alberni mayor, member of parliament and member of the B.C. legislature.
History shows Neill was very vocal against people of Asian heritage and was also involved in the operation of the Alberni Indian Residential Schools.
"I think it's going to be the first of many re-namings," said Watts. "Not just sites or schools or facilities, but street names have changed and other things are happening slowly."
Tsunami-as is a First Nation name meaning, "Little creek running all over the ground."
But not everyone was supportive of the change.
"Some people didn't want that, they objected to that, making a change, they did not want that to happen," said Pam Craig, chair of the Board of Education.
"But it became clear after the discussion that people were understanding why we were looking to do that," she said.
Craig says the change was six years in the making.
"Yes, it took a while, but it became obvious because we talked about, 'Why would we do this?'" said Craig.
"Well we want to connect our people, we want our people in the community to be together and work together," she said.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal Court dismisses feds' Indigenous child-welfare appeals
The Federal Court has dismissed Ottawa's attempts to appeal a pair of rulings about providing services and compensation to First Nations children. In September 2019, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruled Ottawa didn't properly fund child and family services, which resulted in it 'wilfully and recklessly' discriminating against Indigenous children living on reserve.
UPDATED | Judge suspends Britney Spears' father from conservatorship
In a major victory for Britney Spears, a judge on Wednesday suspended the singer's father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement 'reflects a toxic environment.'
Ontario recommends people aged 18 to 24 take Pfizer over Moderna
An increase in cases of a rare heart condition in young adults who have received the COVID-19 Moderna vaccines has prompted Ontario to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech shots for those aged 18 to 24.
'We need to mobilize now': Canadian Medical Association calls for supports in Alta. and Sask.
The president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is the latest to call for action from provincial and federal governments to restore the health-care systems in Alberta and Saskatchewan which are crumbling under the weight of a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients.
How non-Indigenous people can respectfully observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Indigenous advocates say Canadians can observe the National Day For Truth And Reconciliation by listening to stories of residential school survivors, wearing orange shirts in solidarity, donating to Indigenous-led causes, and choosing to personally fight for one or more of the 94 calls to action.
'It's a problem': As society reopens, many still suffering from pandemic anxiety
Even though more than 80 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated and many businesses and schools have reopened across the country, the anxiety many people have experienced during the pandemic doesn’t appear to be abating.
'A fall and winter of misery': Sask.'s top doctor predicts grim end of 2021
Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer predicts Thanksgiving and Christmas might have a familiar feeling for Saskatchewan residents this year – and it’s for all the wrong reasons.
Post-election, COVID-19 and environment tied as top issues for Canadians: Nanos
The environment and the enduring COVID-19 pandemic are now tied as the top issues of concern among Canadians, according to Nanos Research polling.
COVID-19 in Alberta: 34 deaths, 1,682 new cases as ICU count hits record level again
Alberta reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 813 cases, 11 deaths
British Columbia has recorded another 813 cases of COVID-19 and 11 related deaths, the province said Wednesday.
-
Storm brings more rain, wind warnings to B.C.'s South Coast
Another fall storm was expected to bring rain and wind to B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday night, prompting a series of weather warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Bus crash: Transit employee dies after getting trapped between 2 vehicles in Vancouver
A transit employee who became trapped between two buses in downtown Vancouver Monday has died from his injuries.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 34 deaths, 1,682 new cases as ICU count hits record level again
Alberta reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths on Wednesday.
-
'We are desperate': ICU doctor says 'fire break' restrictions are needed to ease hospital overload
An ICU physician in Edmonton says more people are dying in Alberta from COVID-19 than other parts of the country because the province's hospitals have been overrun for so long.
-
New National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ushered in with mixed reviews from Edmonton Indigenous community
As Canadians prepare to observe the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, one residential school survivor hopes the new holiday will help the country heal together. While he remains hopeful the new holiday will serve as a source for healing, one Indigenous elder in Edmonton says when it comes to true reconciliation for her people, it misses the mark.
Calgary
-
Man electrocuted at Calgary’s Southcentre Mall
One man was killed after being electrocuted at Southcentre Mall on Wednesday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 34 deaths, 1,682 new cases as ICU count hits record level again
Alberta reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths on Wednesday.
-
Alberta wildlife officers trap 3 bears in Canmore
Alberta Fish and Wildlife crews have captured a trio of black bears and officials say the action was taken in response to a rise in bear activity in residential areas of Canmore.
Toronto
-
Ontario recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over Moderna for people 18 to 24 effective immediately
The Ontario government is now recommending that people between the ages of 18 and 24 receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of Moderna due to an observed increase of myocarditis cases.
-
'Perfect' dock at Ontario Airbnb suite submerged – but the company didn't allow a negative review
A Toronto man is asking questions about whether a major home-listing platform is getting rid of negative reviews, pointing to his struggles to warn other users of a warped, sunken dock that looked nothing like the picturesque scenes in the listing.
-
What will be open and closed on September 30 in Ontario
The September 30 holiday in Ontario will not be a stat, but there are business closures to be aware of.
Montreal
-
Man, 36, charged in killing of mother of five in another suspected femicide in Quebec
A 36-year-old Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder of his ex-partner, a mother of five children.
-
Calls for Quebec premier to apologize after Liberal Greg Kelley gets scolding for comments about Joyce Echaquan's death
Quebec Liberal MNA Greg Kelley was reprimanded Wednesday by party leader Dominique Anglade for conflating the secularism law with the death of Joyce Echaquan.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal on Sept. 30
Thursday marks the first time Canada will recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to take 'cautious approach' in final phase of reopening; mandates vaccines for health-care workers
Nova Scotia says it will move into the final phase of its reopening plan on Oct. 4 as planned but will proceed using a "cautious approach."
-
Communities across the Maritimes are getting set to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
There will be prayers, speakers, drummers and dancers outside the Membertou Heritage Park on Thursday. That is how Membertou First Nation will begin the Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
A 'horrible ending': N.S. man who laid hours in his driveway waiting for ambulance dies in hospital weeks later
An 86-year-old man who laid in his driveway for hours while waiting for an ambulance earlier this summer, has died after never leaving hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba records 114 new COVID-19 cases, including 77 unvaccinated
Manitoba topped 100 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Developer no longer moving forward with Portage Place deal
It appears the deal to sell Portage Place Mall is dead.
-
Federal Court dismisses feds' Indigenous child-welfare appeals
The Federal Court has dismissed Ottawa's attempts to appeal a pair of rulings about providing services and compensation to First Nations children. In September 2019, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruled Ottawa didn't properly fund child and family services, which resulted in it 'wilfully and recklessly' discriminating against Indigenous children living on reserve.
Saskatoon
-
'A fall and winter of misery': Sask.'s top doctor predicts grim end of 2021
Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer predicts Thanksgiving and Christmas might have a familiar feeling for Saskatchewan residents this year – and it’s for all the wrong reasons.
-
Sask. health authority CEO says 'broad triage' may be 3 weeks away if COVID-19 trend continues
The head of the Saskatchewan Health Authority says the province could be three weeks away from "broad triage" if the current trajectory of COVID-19 cases continues.
-
'You are prolonging this pandemic': 84 per cent of Sask.'s 394 new COVID-19 cases are not fully vaccinated
During Wednesday’s live COVID-19 update, Health Minister Paul Merriman said the overwhelmingly majority of new cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths are unvaccinated individuals.
Regina
-
'A fall and winter of misery': Sask.'s top doctor predicts grim end of 2021
Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer predicts Thanksgiving and Christmas might have a familiar feeling for Saskatchewan residents this year – and it’s for all the wrong reasons.
-
Sask. health authority CEO says 'broad triage' may be 3 weeks away if COVID-19 trend continues
The head of the Saskatchewan Health Authority says the province could be three weeks away from "broad triage" if the current trajectory of COVID-19 cases continues.
-
'You are prolonging this pandemic': 84 per cent of Sask.'s 394 new COVID-19 cases are not fully vaccinated
During Wednesday’s live COVID-19 update, Health Minister Paul Merriman said the overwhelmingly majority of new cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths are unvaccinated individuals.
London
-
Mayor and MOH applauding those who 'do the right thing'
The Mayor of London, Ont. and the Middlesex-London Health Unit medical officer of health are speaking up to applaud those who they say are doing the right thing.
-
One person at large after assault on Hwy. 401
An assault on the side of Highway 401 has one person in custody and police looking for another.
-
Warrant issued after $300K in stolen goods recovered
London police are looking for a 40-year-old man after seizing $300,000 in stolen property from two locations.
Northern Ontario
-
Indigenous walkers end their journey in Sault Ste. Marie
Alan Harrington and his 13-year-old son Nation started their trek in a small Quebec settlement and ended it at the former Shingwauk Residential School site.
-
Female hunter missing since Monday near Onaping has been found
A female hunter missing since Monday has been found, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Wednesday.
-
Greater Sudbury police officer charged with trespassing in Espanola
An officer with the Greater Sudbury Police Service has been charged with trespassing in connection with a Sept. 26 incident in Espanola.
Kitchener
-
Communitech ordered to stop supplying rapid COVID-19 test kits to parent groups
Free COVID-19 rapid testing kits supplied by the government are no longer being given to community groups in Waterloo Region.
-
This school in Guelph has logged more COVID-19 cases than any other in Ontario
A French Catholic elementary school in Guelph has confirmed 18 COVID-19 cases among students and staff since the school year began.
-
310 charges laid during Waterloo regional police's Project Safe Semester
Waterloo regional police laid 310 charges during a month-long blitz cracking down on unsafe behaviour among university and college students.