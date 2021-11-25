Police watchdog investigating arrest of man later found dead in Saanich Inlet

Victoria -

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating the arrest of a man who was later found dead in his car in the Saanich Inlet.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says the man was arrested by the West Shore RCMP at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.

The unidentified man was held for four hours and released at 7 p.m. Approximately 20 minutes later, the man was reported to have breached the conditions of his release, according to the IIO.

The West Shore RCMP communicated with the man about the breach but he was not taken into custody.

Shortly before 9 p.m., first responders were called to a vehicle in the water of the Saanich Inlet near the Victoria International Airport.

The driver and lone occupant was confirmed to be the same man the West Shore RCMP had recently arrested and released.

The IIO is investigating to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the man's death.

The independent civilian oversight agency investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the IIO website.