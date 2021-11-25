Police watchdog investigating arrest of man later found dead in Saanich Inlet

First responders were called to the intersection of Mills Road and West Saanich Road, near the Victoria International Airport, just before 9 p.m. Saturday. (Google Maps) First responders were called to the intersection of Mills Road and West Saanich Road, near the Victoria International Airport, just before 9 p.m. Saturday. (Google Maps)

Top Stories