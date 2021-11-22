Driver killed after vehicle plunges into Saanich Inlet

Victoria -

One person is dead after their vehicle went off the road and into the waters of the Saanich Inlet on Saturday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection of Mills Road and West Saanich Road, near the Victoria International Airport, just before 9 p.m.

First responders found a vehicle in the water with one person inside, the RCMP said Monday.

A search of the waterfront did not reveal any other persons involved and it appears the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, police said.

An investigation is still underway but police say the incident does not appear suspicious.