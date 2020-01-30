VICTORIA -- Police in Greater Victoria have seized a gun, ammunition, cash and drugs, including fentanyl, after a multi-jurisdiction investigation.

Three men were arrested in the 600-block of Pandora Avenue in Victoria on Jan. 23, according to police. VicPD officers were assisted by the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Police say two of the men were found in possession of drugs. One of the men was found to be a federal parolee who had past convictions for violent offences, according to police.

Police later executed search warrants at three more locations, including at a Victoria hotel room, a Sidney business and a residential suite in the 2600-block of Graham Street.

Police also searched two vehicles.

Officers say they seized a gun with ammunition and a "considerable amount of fentanyl, cocaine and cash" at the Graham Street location.

The search of the hotel room yielded more cocaine and cash, said police. At the business in Sidney, officers found more drugs, cash, and evidence of a sophisticated drug production site, police said.

Investigators seized the two vehicles associated with the suspects; one is being considered for civil forfeiture, police said Thursday.

No charges have been approved in the case and police continue to investigate.