VICTORIA -- West Shore RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Langford teen.

Police are searching for Mackenzie Courchene, 16, who was last seen on March 2 in Langford.

Police say they are "very concerned" for her well-being, and that she is believed to be travelling from Vancouver Island to Edmonton.

Courchene is described as an Indigenous youth who stands 5'3" and weighs approximately 123 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, but is known to change her appearance and may currently have blond hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.