VICTORIA -- Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk woman who has been missing for nearly a month.

Danielle Haywood, 32, last spoke to her family on April 1 and they are very concerned about her wellbeing.

“Patrol officers are working to find Danielle to ensure that she is safe,” said Const. Cam McIntyre in a news release.

Police describe Haywood as white with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. Stands roughly 5’1” tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has a slim build, police said.

Victoria police did not explain why Haywood was “high-risk” just that she is missing.

Anyone who sees Haywood or knows her whereabouts is being asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.