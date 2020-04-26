Police searching for 'high-risk' missing woman
Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk woman who has been missing for nearly a month. (Victoria Police Department)
VICTORIA -- Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk woman who has been missing for nearly a month.
Danielle Haywood, 32, last spoke to her family on April 1 and they are very concerned about her wellbeing.
“Patrol officers are working to find Danielle to ensure that she is safe,” said Const. Cam McIntyre in a news release.
Police describe Haywood as white with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. Stands roughly 5’1” tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has a slim build, police said.
Victoria police did not explain why Haywood was “high-risk” just that she is missing.
Anyone who sees Haywood or knows her whereabouts is being asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.