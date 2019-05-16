Police search for Victoria victims of suspected human trafficker
Sulyvan Dignard was arrested in Victoria on May 9. (Integrated Pest Management Team)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:19PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 16, 2019 6:52PM PDT
Police are looking for potential victims of a man arrested for procuring and trafficking a minor, and assault.
Sulyvan Dignard was arrested in Victoria on May 9 on a Canada-wide warrant issued in Montreal.
Police believe there could be victims across the country, including on Southern Vancouver Island.
Dignard appeared in a Quebec court Wednesday on charges of trafficking a person under age 18, procuring under the age of 18, assault and withholding of documents related to human trafficking.
Anyone who may have been a victim of human trafficking is asked to contact police.