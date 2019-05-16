

Police are looking for potential victims of a man arrested for procuring and trafficking a minor, and assault.

Sulyvan Dignard was arrested in Victoria on May 9 on a Canada-wide warrant issued in Montreal.

Police believe there could be victims across the country, including on Southern Vancouver Island.

Dignard appeared in a Quebec court Wednesday on charges of trafficking a person under age 18, procuring under the age of 18, assault and withholding of documents related to human trafficking.

Anyone who may have been a victim of human trafficking is asked to contact police.