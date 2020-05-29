Police search for man who broke into Sooke school, smashed open ATM
Anyone who recognizes the man, or who may have information on the incident, is asked to contact the Sooke RCMP. (RCMP)
VICTORIA -- The Sooke RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who broke into a high school and smashed open an ATM.
According to police, the break-in occurred on March 17.
Mounties say that the man entered the school by climbing through a window. He then ripped an ATM that was inside the school out of a wall and dragged it across the building before breaking it open.
He then left the school through a door that he had opened from the inside.
Anyone who recognizes the man, or who may have information on the incident, is asked to contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800 222-8477.
A successful tip could lead to a cash reward, say police.