More than a year after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Courtenay park, the RCMP are releasing a sketch of their suspect.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was walking in Sandwick Park when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man and forced into a forested area where she was assaulted.

The attack happened on April 11, 2018 at approximately 7:30 p.m. But today the Comox Valley RCMP are releasing more details about the man sought for the crime.

He is described as a white man, approximately 35 to 45 years old, standing 5' 9" tall. Police say the man had light reddish-coloured hair and a similarly coloured beard.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket and possibly dark jeans, according to police.

“This has been a very active investigation since it was reported last April,” said Const. Shana MacQuarrie of the Comox Valley RCMP's major crimes unit.

“We are hopeful that the release of this sketch will prompt a member of the public to contact the RCMP and assist us in identifying the suspect,” she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2018-4964. Alternatively, tips can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.