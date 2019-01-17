

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are asking for witnesses of an assault that happened in the downtown core last week to come forward.

Officers were called to Yates and Douglas Streets on Jan. 13 for reports of an assault.

The victim told police that his electric wheelchair made contact with an unknown man and an “altercation ensued.” The person suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 1:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. or who has any information that could identify the person responsible. Witnesses are asked to call (250) 995-7654.