Police in Victoria and Saanich are investigating two unrelated sexual assaults that each happened early Saturday morning.

Victoria police say that at around 1 a.m., a man armed with a weapon broke into an apartment in the 800-block of Ellery Street in Esquimalt.

The man then sexually assaulted a woman before she fled the apartment and reported the attack to RCMP, who advised Victoria police.

She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say they don't believe the woman knew her assailant, and the investigation is in the early stages. No suspect description is available in the case.

According to Saanich police, another sexual assault took place around the same time, 1 a.m. Saturday, in Rudd Park.

A man accosted a victim in the park but she was eventually able to scare him off.

The man is described as 5'8" and was riding a black bike, according to police.

Officers are asking the public to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information on the Victoria assault can call police at 250-995-7654, while anyone with tips on the Saanich sex assault can call police at 250-475-4321.