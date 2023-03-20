Police identify man in Victoria restaurant assault

Police say they have identified a man who is accused of attacking a patron at a restaurant in downtown Victoria last week.

The assault occurred on March 13 around 8:30 p.m. at a restaurant in Bastion Square.

In a release Friday, VicPD said staff at the restaurant stopped serving a man who appeared to be intoxicated, either by drugs or alcohol.

After he was cut off, police say the man became "verbally abusive" to the staff, prompting another customer to join staff in asking the man to leave.

"The man became enraged and threatened the patron with a chair," VicPD said in a statement Friday.

"A second patron stepped in and took the chair away from the man. The man then moved to leave. Without warning the man then struck the first patron in the face, damaged an umbrella and left the restaurant."

On Friday, police asked the public to help identify the suspect.

On Monday, VicPD said he had been identified after "numerous tips" came in from the public. However, police stopped short of saying he had been arrested.

"Additional investigative steps are now underway," said Victoria police in a release Monday.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident who has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday.