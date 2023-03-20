Police identify man in Victoria restaurant assault

Victoria police are asking the public for help identifying a man who punched a restaurant patron in the face earlier this week. (VicPD) Victoria police are asking the public for help identifying a man who punched a restaurant patron in the face earlier this week. (VicPD)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario