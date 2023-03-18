Victoria police seek help identifying suspect who punched restaurant patron

Victoria police are asking the public for help identifying a man who punched a restaurant patron in the face earlier this week.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13, according to a news release issued by the Victoria Police Department Friday.

Staff at a restaurant in Bastion Square stopped serving a man who had begun to appear impaired by drugs or alcohol, police said.

The man became "verbally abusive," prompting a patron to join staff in asking the man to leave, according to police.

"The man became enraged and threatened the patron with a chair," VicPD said in the statement.

"A second patron stepped in and took the chair away from the man. The man then moved to leave. Without warning the man then struck the first patron in the face, damaged an umbrella and left the restaurant."

The patron who was assaulted sustained "non-life-threatening facial and dental injuries," police said.

The VicPD shared three surveillance images of the suspect, who it described as white, "approximately 35 years old," and 6'1" tall.

He has a slim build and short, brown hair that is longer on top and shaved to stubble on the sides and back, police said.

They said he was wearing a black bomber jacket, dark pants, dark shoes and a black backpack at the time of the incident. He was also carrying "a black back with red piping."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.