

CTV Vancouver Island





A big sister’s actions saved a six-year-old girl from getting seriously hurt in a hit and run Monday morning.

Saanich police say a little girl and her 15-year-old sister were crossing the street in a crosswalk on their way to school when the young girl was struck by the vehicle and thrown nearly eight metres.

The incident happened in the area of Glanford Avenue and Kenneth Street around 7:30 a.m.

The car involved didn’t remain at the scene, police say.

The young girl was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police expected she would be released from hospital sometime on Monday.

Officers say it could have been a lot worse and are recognizing the teen’s quick actions.

“She reached out and grabbed her younger sister by the back of the shirt, pulled her out of the way just in time to avoid getting completely struck by the vehicle,” said Const. Stephen Reichert with Saanich Police. “She was still struck by the vehicle but it’s my belief that thanks to the 15-year-old sister’s quick actions she actually saved her sister from very serious injury.”

The vehicle involved is described as a late 80s or early 90s white four door sedan. Police say it could have been a Honda or a vehicle similar in appearance with a boxy style body.

Officials say the vehicle’s passenger side view mirror is damaged and will be missing the lens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.