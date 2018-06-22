

CTV Vancouver Island





Two Oak Bay police officers were called to an unusual rescue Thursday night of a newborn seal pup.

The pup was discovered in the waters off McNeil Bay, with no mother in sight.

It's unclear if the animal was injured, but on the advice of the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver, the officers scooped the little seal up and rushed it to a vet.

It spent the night at Glenview Animal Hospital in Victoria and was expected to be transported to the rescue centre in Vancouver for care.