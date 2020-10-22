VICTORIA -- Saanich police are looking for witnesses after someone reportedly broke a window at the Greater Victoria school board office.

Police say the window was broken with a metal ball bearing, possibly fired from a slingshot, at the school district office at 556 Boleskine Rd. in Saanich.

There are no reports of injuries. Anyone who was in the area around 10 a.m. Thursday is asked to speak with investigators.

Several officers were initially dispatched to the scene for a report of a gunshot but police now say the incident does not appear to have involved a firearm.