A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on arson charges for allegedly setting two fires in Oak Bay in late July, according to police.

The fires were sparked in the 2000-block of Frederick Norris Road on July 26.

The first blaze happened around noon, when a small wood pile was set on fire in a home's carport. The fire was extinguished with a garden hose.

Roughly six hours later, a fire broke out in a wooden compost box in the backyard of another home.

Investigators determined the fires were suspicious in nature, and Saanich police assumed conduct of the investigation due to the service agreement that exists between the two communities.

On Friday, police located the suspect and took her into custody on charges of arson.

"This is another great example of our very effective relationship with the Saanich Police Department,” Oak Bay Deputy Police Chief Ray Bernoties said in a statement. "These were small fires but the community was understandably very concerned due to their location."

Two other fires remain under investigation in Oak Bay, and detectives are working to determine whether they're connected to the Frederick Norris Road fires.

The woman was expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday.