VANCOUVER -- Fans of live music in B.C.'s capital region will have to wait a little bit longer for the return of shows at a beloved outdoor concert venue.

Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. announced on its social media accounts Friday that it has postponed a pair of concerts scheduled for early September in the brewery's "backyard."

The Phillips Backyard Double Header was scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11, bringing five bands to Victoria over two nights, with proof of vaccination against COVID-19 required for entry.

In announcing the event's postponement until summer 2022, the brewery expressed "great regret," but said the decision was "ultimately best for the community."

"This event was originally conceived to be a celebration of a return to concerts in British Columbia," Phillips said in its statement. "Over the course of this week, it has become clear that we will not be able to produce the event we had planned and dreamed of producing."

The brewery added it is "extremely sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment."

All tickets for the event will be fully refunded, and information on dates for the rescheduled event will be posted as soon as possible, Phillips said.