VANCOUVER -- For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, a Victoria brewery is welcoming people into its backyard for live music.

Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. will host a pair of concerts on Sept. 10 and 11 in what the brewery is calling its first ever "Phillips Double Header."

The shows will be held in the Phillips Backyard, which has hosted the three-day Weekender festival in previous years, but was empty throughout 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brewery founder Matt Phillips said there's been a lot of uncertainty about when it would be safe to host live music again.

"We've been kind of watching and hoping that we can pull a show off," he said. "For us as the brewery it's one of the highlights of the year to be able to welcome people in and have a big party in the backyard."

The bands U.S. Girls and The Beaches will take the stage on Sept. 10, while the Sept. 11 show will feature Metz, TEKE::TEKE and Black Mountain.

Phillips said organizing the shows required a lot of flexibility on the part of the acts the brewery was booking, and the event is still subject to change if B.C.'s pandemic-related restrictions change.

"The safety of the event was the paramount thing," Phillips said. "We can't have fun if we can't do it safely."

To that end, the brewery is requiring all attendees to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter.

It's also recommending that guests wear masks, though it's not requiring them to do so. More information on the brewery's plans for safety at the event can be found on its website. https://phillipsbeer.com/double-header-terms-and-conditions/