Police say they have identified more than one person of interest in the homicide of a Victoria man whose remains were found near a Malahat rest stop in 2017.

Richard Blair Young, 72, was reported missing to police on Feb. 14, 2017.

Nearly three weeks later, his remains were discovered near the Arbutus rest stop on the Malahat Highway summit.

Police deemed his death a homicide and an investigation was launched by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, which probes all homicides, suspicious deaths and missing person cases where foul play is suspected.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and they're now seeking help from the public to piece together Young's final moments.

Police released video footage Wednesday of Young leaving his Victoria apartment on Feb. 8, the last time he was seen alive, in a light jacket despite sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall.

"This leads investigators to believe that he did not expect to be spending time outdoors and he did not expect to be gone long," said Insp. David Hall, Island District RCMP's Senior Investigating Officer.

At some point after his disappearance, police identified a number of people of interest in the investigation. They also determined Young's bank and credit cards were charged more than $30,000 in fraudulent transactions on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Police are not naming the people of interest they've identified.

"We believe there are people close to the person or persons responsible who have knowledge of what happened," said Hall. "We are asking those people to come forward."

Investigators said Young did not have any apparent connection to a criminal lifestyle, but they don't believe his murder was a "purely random act." Despite that, police said there is no reason for the public to be concerned for their safety.

Police are not releasing information on how Young was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.