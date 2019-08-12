

CTV Vancouver Island





Oak Bay police have released a photo of a man they believe is somehow connected to a large-scale computer theft at the University of Victoria.

The Christmas-time heist saw roughly 15 computers, including several high-end Macs, stolen from the MacLaurin building.

Oak Bay and Saanich police responded to a call on Jan. 2, 2019, but it is believed the computers were pilfered sometime between Dec. 27-30.

During that time most students and staff would have been away on Christmas vacation. Oak Bay police say they found no traces of forced entry.

In April, again Oak Bay police were called to the post-secondary institution for reports of stolen computers. Exact details on how many were taken in the 2019 robbery were not given.

Eight months later and now investigators say they have a "person of interest" identified.

An image posted on Oak Bay Police’s Twitter account Monday shows a Caucasian man in blue pants and a blue jacket standing near a bus stop. He appears to stand around six feet tall with a medium build. He is wearing a large backpack.

Investigators are asking anyone who might recognize the man to contact Oak Bay police.

Police are also asking anyone who might have seen suspicious behaviour on campus during the 2018 Christmas break to connect with their investigators.