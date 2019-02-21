Pedestrian injured in Saanich hit-and-run
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 2:24PM PST
Last Updated Thursday, February 21, 2019 4:27PM PST
Saanich Police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Monday.
The 20-year-old man was walking along Admirals Road by Murray Drive when he was struck.
The victim was taken to hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police have no information on the driver and vehicle involved.
They are asking for people with information to contact Saanich Police at (250) 475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.