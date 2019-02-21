

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich Police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Monday.

The 20-year-old man was walking along Admirals Road by Murray Drive when he was struck.

The victim was taken to hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have no information on the driver and vehicle involved.

They are asking for people with information to contact Saanich Police at (250) 475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.