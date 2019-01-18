

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





An SPCA shelter in Parksville was broken into and ransacked early Friday.

Branch manager Nadine Durante told CTV News that power was also cut to the building. She said the shelter will be closed until power is restored and the RCMP complete their investigation.

“We are upset and frustrated to announce that we were broken into last night,” the SPCA said in a Facebook post. “All our animals are OK. Very scared but unhurt, thankfully.”

Oceanside RCMP responded to alarms being activated at the SPCA branch on the Alberni Highway shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Police said the intruder or intruders smashed a window to gain entry to the building. It is unclear at this time what was stolen but it appears the building was ransacked.

A forensic identification team from Port Alberni is currently on scene investigating.

If you were in the area at the time of the break in and saw anything suspicious, you’re encouraged to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

Developing story…