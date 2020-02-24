VANCOUVER -- The theme for this year's annual sand sculpting competition in Parksville will be the roaring 20s.

The Parksville Beach Festival Society says it was chosen by more than half of the 733 people who responded to an online survey, and it outranked two competing themes -- topsy turvey and celebrate.

Over 115,000 people attended last year's sand sculpting competition, marking the sixth straight year that attendance figures surpassed the 100,000 mark.

Last year's theme was myths and legends and the winning sculpture in the solo division was created by an artist from Russia.

The competition kicks off on July 9 and runs until July 12. Further details on the event's schedule can be found online here.