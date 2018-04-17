

CTV Vancouver Island





A Parksville man who won a half-million dollars on a lottery draw says the money is just the icing on the cake after he won his battle with cancer earlier this year.

Brian and Carolyn Moore purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket from Real Canadian Superstore in Nanaimo for the April 7 draw, and played for the "Extra" prize.

When they realized they had won $500,000, they were ecstatic.

“It’s been very emotional for me,” he said in a statement. “I beat cancer this year so this win is just a bonus on top of everything I’m grateful for.”

The couple is planning to take a trip to eastern Canada to spend time with family and cross activities off of their bucket list.

“I’ve always wanted to see the Northern Lights,” said Carolyn. “This win gives us the peace of mind to do the things we really want to do and live life to the fullest.”

The odds of winning the $500,000 Extra prize was pegged at one in 3,764,376, according to the BC Lottery Corporation.