Pamela Anderson's new reality TV series to showcase B.C. property

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is set to return to television screens this fall with a series about the restoration of her Vancouver Island property.

Pamela's Garden of Eden premieres on HGTV Canada on Nov. 3 and will showcase the redevelopment of the six-acre waterfront property in Ladysmith, B.C., that the actress bought from her grandmother 25 years ago.

"Pamela enlists a team of contractors, an architect, a designer, and input from her parents and son to execute her romantic and glamorous vision," said a release announcing the series premiere on Thursday.

"Over the course of the season, they work alongside Pamela through the stresses, struggles, budget and time constraints of this extraordinary renovation."

The series will feature eight 60-minute episodes that will follow Anderson through the restoration of three main property areas – a boathouse, a cabin and a roadhouse – while revisiting the star's early life and career in Hollywood.

Earlier this year, the Ladysmith town council approved a development variance permit to allow Anderson to construct a large private dock at the property as part of the restoration work.

The variance permit was required due to the dock's size, height and position over an intertidal zone and public right-of-way.

Anderson has been active in her Vancouver Island community for the past several years, supporting local animal rescue group RASTA Sanctuary, appearing on billboards promoting veganism, and campaigning with Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green party candidate Paul Manly in 2019.