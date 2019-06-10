

A massive wildfire continues to burn out of control on Read Island, east of Quadra Island.

The roughly 30-hectare fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

Approximately 53 firefighters are currently battling the blaze from the ground, with the assistance of five helicopters. Firefighters say the fire is currently 20 per cent contained.

The fire was first reported late Friday afternoon.

The Coastal Fire Centre says battling the blaze is challenging because of the steep terrain and heavy canopy. There is also no water source nearby, requiring crews to lay a kilometre of hose.