Victoria councillor Ben Isitt running for re-election

Well-known Victoria city councillor Ben Isitt has announced he's hoping to get a seat at the council table again this upcoming municipal election.

Isitt announced his plans to run for city council on Wednesday.

He's the only current councillor to announce their run for re-election to date. Four other councillors have already announced they're not seeking re-election, and two more councillors have said they're running for mayor, which will leave their council seats open.

"I gave strong consideration to running for mayor this year," said Isitt in a statement Wednesday.

"Ultimately, I've decided to seek re-election as councillor and regional director, balancing municipal service with my professional work in public-interest law."

Isitt says he's also running for a spot on the Capital Regional District board.

If re-elected, Isitt says he'll focus on affordable housing, as well as climate change.

"While we may not agree on every issue, I've heard that community members value having an experienced, compassionate, independent voice at the city council and regional board tables," he said Wednesday.

Isitt was one of the highest voted councillors in the 2014 and 2018 municipal elections.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 15.