One person was hospitalized following a house fire on the Esquimalt First Nation reserve Monday afternoon.

Smoke could be seeng billowing out of the home’s roof vents on Kosapsum Crescent.

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst said fire alarms in the home were working and alerted residents to the blaze.

One person was still sent to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The second floor of the house sustained extensive damage, with investigators pegging the cost as at least six figures.

Esquimalt and View Royal fire crews responded, as well as a BC Hydro crew which disconnected power to the house.

They were in the mop-up stage of the fire as of 1 p.m.

Thomas Road, just off Admirals Road, was closed to through traffic.