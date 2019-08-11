

One person is in hospital after a daytime stabbing in an Esquimalt neighbourhood Sunday.

Police officers swarmed the 900-block of Esquimalt Road Sunday afternoon and there was a heavy police presence for most of the afternoon..

"VicPD was called about 2 p.m. yesterday afternoon to the 900-block of Esquimalt Road after the report of a man assaulted with a weapon," said Victoria Police Const. Matt Rutherford. "Officers attended and the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Multiple police officers were focused around an apartment building at 707 Esquimalt Rd. Police confirm the stabbing took place in an apartment building.

"A man was arrested for assault with a weapon," said Rutherford. "Detectives have been working on this since yesterday afternoon and our investigation is ongoing."

Police were unable to confirm is the suspect and the victim knew each other or if this was a random attack.

Police say the suspect remains in custody and there is no threat to the public.

It is unclear if the victim remains in hospital or was treated for his injuries and released.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Victoria Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.