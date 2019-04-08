

CTV Vancouver Island





RCMP in Campbell River say a dispute between acquaintances led to one man being stabbed in the back and the other being sent to court.

The incident happened sometime on Friday, with police responding to the Campbell River General Hospital at 7 p.m.

According to police, they were called there when one man arrived at the hospital after being stabbed in the back at an apartment complex in the 600-block of 9th Avenue.

Police then attended the residence to secure it and arrested a male suspect without incident. Police say the two men knew each other and it was not a random attack.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and later released, while the 35-year-old man was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Police are asking anyone with further information on the incident contact them at the Campbell River RCM Detachment at 250-286-6221.