Oak Bay police are investigating a disturbing break-and-enter after a person woke up to find a stranger in their home.

Police were called to the 3200-block of Woodburn Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a break-and-enter in progress.

The resident chased the intruder out of the house before calling police.

No suspect description was provided according to Oak Bay police, who attended with a police dog and forensic investigators.

There have not been any reports of similar break-ins in the area, but police are asking anyone with information to call them.