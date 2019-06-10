Oak Bay resident wakes up to find intruder in home, chases them off
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 9:24AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 3:52PM PDT
Oak Bay police are investigating a disturbing break-and-enter after a person woke up to find a stranger in their home.
Police were called to the 3200-block of Woodburn Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a break-and-enter in progress.
The resident chased the intruder out of the house before calling police.
No suspect description was provided according to Oak Bay police, who attended with a police dog and forensic investigators.
There have not been any reports of similar break-ins in the area, but police are asking anyone with information to call them.