VICTORIA -- A man accused of assaulting a woman at a local park was arrested Monday, according to Oak Bay police chief Ray Bernoties.

Police say they received multiple reports about the alleged assault at Bowker Creek Park, including some witnesses saying they could hear a woman screaming around 6 p.m.

Oak Bay police responded to the scene and formed a perimeter around the St. Anns Street neighbourhood.

Bernoties says he was in the area with his family when his sons spotted a man being chased by police. The police chief says he then borrowed his son's bike and began pursuing the man as well, who started hopping through backyards in the area.

At the same time, Bernoties says his wife spotted the apparent victim who was calling 911.

Shortly after, a West Shore RCMP service dog was called to the area. The K9 tracked down the suspect who was reportedly hiding in a shed and was arrested without incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges of assault against the man are pending.