

CTV Vancouver Island





Drivers are being advised that starting this weekend the northbound lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway will begin to detour onto the newly constructed ramps for the future interchange.

Drivers heading north will be detoured at McKenzie Avenue onto what will eventually be the new ramps for the interchange.

Southbound traffic will undergo a similar detour later this summer.

It will be the new normal until crews finish building the overpass. It’s scheduled to be complete in summer 2019.

Speed limits will remain 60 kilometres per hour until the project is done.