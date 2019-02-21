

CTV Vancouver Island





A man is dead and two others, including a three-year-old child, were seriously injured in a crash near Port Alberni Wednesday evening.

Port Alberni RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 4, approximately six kilometres west of Sutton Pass around 8:25 p.m.

Officials determined the vehicle with two adults and two children left the road, went down a steep embankment and slammed into a tree.

Mounties say no one was wearing a seatbelt and there were no car seats.

“Had seat belts been worn the degree of injuries would have been less,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP traffic services. “And may have prevented a death.”

A 28-year-old man died from his injuries. A 25-year-old woman and a three year old were seriously injured in the crash. A six-year-old girl sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services in Parksville at 250-248-6111 and quote file 2019-092.