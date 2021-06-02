VICTORIA -- Investigators are returning Wednesday to the site of a massive lumberyard fire on Salt Spring Island.

Flames swept through the Windsor Plywood business in Ganges early Tuesday morning.

Approximately 26 firefighters were called to the yard at 166 Rainbow Rd. after flames were reported at 2:35 a.m.

Crews battled the fire for approximately 15 hours, according to incident commander Jamie Holmes.

“There were no firefighter or civilian injuries to report, and we are happy to say Cedar, the Windsor Plywood cat, was spotted Tuesday morning spooked but safe,” Holmes said in a statement Wednesday.

Rainbow Road remained closed to traffic in the area around the lumberyard Wednesday morning.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while fire investigators begin to determine what caused the blaze.

In a statement Tuesday, Windsor Plywood management vowed to rebuild the business and said it would remain closed until the work is complete.