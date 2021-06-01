VICTORIA -- A Salt Spring Island building-supply company suffered heavy damage in an early morning fire Tuesday.

Flames swept through the Windsor Plywood yard on Rainbow Road in Ganges.

Sandi Poystila witnessed the blaze around 4:45 a.m. and recorded video that she shared with CTV News.

In the video, flames can be seen reaching high over the rooftops of the lumberyard, sending black smoke billowing into the air.

Fire crews remained on scene throughout the day Tuesday.

There is no indication yet what caused the blaze or what the estimated cost of the damage will be.

"Due to the damage caused by the unfortunate fire early morning of June 1, 2021, our Rainbow Road location will be temporarily closed while we rebuild," Windsor Plywood management said in a statement on the company's website Tuesday. "We appreciate your patience at this most difficult time."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.