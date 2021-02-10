VICTORIA -- A pair of vehicle collisions just outside of Duncan have brought traffic in and out of the community to a standstill on Wednesday evening.

The crashes occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway, just south of the Koksilah River Bridge.

One of the collisions involved a school bus, according to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. No one aboard the bus was injured in the crash.

Emergency services are on the scene attending to occupants of other vehicles, say police.

While traffic is slowed, the highway lanes have reopened, Drive BC said in an update at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Mounties believe that both crashes were weather-related and are asking the public to avoid travelling Monday night due to the snowy weather.

If you are on the road, police recommend that you drive slowly and move over if you see vehicles on the side of the road.

With files from CFAX 1070.