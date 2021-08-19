VICTORIA -- Firefighters are tackling a wildfire just west of Ladysmith, B.C. on Thursday afternoon.

The fire, located about two and a half kilometres west of Highway 1 near Mt. Hayes, was reported Thursday afternoon, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is currently four hectares and is considered out of control since it was only recently discovered.

The fire is burning at a rank of two or three on B.C.'s six-point scale, meaning it ranges from a "low-vigour surface fire" to a "moderately vigorous surface fire."

(Province of B.C.)

There were 10 firefighters, four helicopters, two water tenders and air tanks at the scene shortly after 3 p.m., according to B.C. fire information officer Gordon Robinson.

No structures are at risk as of Thursday afternoon, and the cause of the fire is not yet determined.

"(We want) to encourage people to be careful out there and to report smoke columns if they see it," said Robinson.

"We've been pretty fortunate on the coast so far this year compared to the Interior and that's partly because of early reports."

There are currently two other wildfires burning on Vancouver Island.

The 32-hectare Copper Canyon fire north of Duncan continues to burn Thursday, though it is considered "under control," according to the B.C. wildfire dashboard.

Meanwhile, a minor wildfire in the Kaikash Creek area, near Port McNeill, is being held. The 100-square-metre fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

Robinson notes that a campfire ban remains in place for all of Vancouver Island, and much of B.C.'s coast except for Haida Gwaii.