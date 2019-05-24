

The City of Victoria has planted a new tree to mark an important day in the province’s history.

The tree planting Friday morning was one of many taking place in cities across B.C.

All were in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Local Government Management Association of British Columbia (LGMA).

LGMA organizes education and professional development for local government managers in the province, and focuses on innovation and sustainability in communities.

City Manager Jocelyn Jenkins said the flowering dogwood represents the value and strength of those working in local government.

“We have people across the province who dedicate their lives to serving the citizens and providing services,” Jenkins said.

“We are the closest level of government to the people, and I think it’s just a reminder that we are here and we are committed to the citizens of Victoria. It’s worthy of celebration.”

The flowering dogwood was planted close to City Hall as a nod to those currently working in public service in Victoria.