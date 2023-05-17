New Toys "R" Us opening at Uptown mall, another store replacing Bed Bath & Beyond

The company behind Toys "R" Us is opening a new location at Uptown Shopping Centre in Saanich, and is bringing a new store to the now-defunct Bed Bath & Beyond in Victoria.

The new Toys "R" Us will open in October, and is one of 11 new Toys "R" Us locations opening across the country this year.

Ontario-born entrepreneur Doug Putman, owner of Toys "R" Us, Sunrise Records, and other brands, also purchased several Bed Bath & Beyond locations across Canada after the company went bankrupt, including one in Victoria.

Putman plans to open a brand new chain of stores in 21 of the former Bed Bath & Beyond locations, called Rooms + Spaces.

One of those locations will be located in Victoria at 775 Finlayson St., near Mayfair mall.

Rooms + Spaces will carry a range of household goods, from luxury towels to kitchen gadgets to charcuterie sets.

The former Toys "R" Us location at Mayfair mall closed in late 2022. The 2,800-square-metre space is set to be replaced by Korean-American supermarket chain, H-Mart.

Mayfair Shopping Centre general manager Mae Wang said the addition of H-Mart, which has more than 100 stores across Canada and the U.S., was "great news."

"It has been many years, the market, the customers, they have all been asking the same question – they have been asking for a grocery store to come to Mayfair," said Wang in January.

There's no date set for when the new grocery store will open.