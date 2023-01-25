Vancouver Island's first H-Mart store coming to Mayfair mall

From toys to kimchi. That's the significant change in retailers shoppers in Victoria can expect at a local mall this year.

H-Mart – a Korean-American supermarket chain – has announced it will be opening its first Vancouver Island location at Mayfair mall.

North America’s largest Asian grocery retailer is replacing the mall's iconic Toys-R-Us, which closed its doors last month.

Mayfair mall management called the addition of H-Mart – which has more than 100 stores across Canada and the U.S. – "great news."

“We’re hoping it will bring more excitement and bring a more dynamic energy,” says Mae Wang, Mayfair Shopping Centre’s acting General Manager.

“Mayfair will benefit H-Mart and H-Mart will benefit Mayfair tenants and customers.”

Toys-R-Us will be missed by many, but the new Asian supermarket will be welcomed by many others in the community, according to Wang.

“It has been many years, the market, the customers, they have all been asking the same question, they have been asking for a grocery store to come to Mayfair.”

Those anticipating the grocery store will have to wait though, the new 2,800-square-metre store it is not expected to open until sometime in the fall.

H-Mart has eight locations in Metro Vancouver, offering a full line of Asian foods as well as a broad range of Western groceries and everyday essentials, according to its website.

The company got its start in 1982 with a single store in Queens, New York; now, H-Mart has grown to include more than 97 stores across the United States, plus 18 in Canada and counting.

There is no date yet for a grand opening at the Mayfair Shopping Centre location.