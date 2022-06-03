New Pat Bay Highway overpass to open in 2025: province

A rendering of the Keating Cross Overpass is shown. June 3, 2022 (Province of B.C. / Flickr) A rendering of the Keating Cross Overpass is shown. June 3, 2022 (Province of B.C. / Flickr)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law

Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario