Victoria police are warning the public about a new “sextortion” scam.

People have reported receiving an email that includes a password they have used in the past.

In it the scammers tell victims they’ve installed malware and they’ve recorded webcam video of the victim watching porn.

The fraudsters demand $2,000 in bitcoin to keep the video from leaking out to the victim’s family and friends.

Police say people should not be fooled and should refrain from sending money.

Instead, they should delete the email, change their password and contact police.

VicPD says it has received at least seven reports over the last few days.

For more information about fighting fraud visit the VicPD website.