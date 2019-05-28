

CTV Vancouver Island





Canada's newest Coast Guard station is breaking ground on northern Vancouver Island Tuesday.

The search and rescue centre is being built in Tahsis, a small North Island community of approximately 250 people, according to 2016 census data.

The focus of the station will be to prevent and respond to emergency marine incidents on Nootka Sound and the northwest coast of the island.

The station will house a 15-metre Coast Guard lifeboat and a rigid-hulled inflatable boat, providing 24-hour availability for search and rescue and environmental response missions.

The Tahsis station is one of four new Coast Guard centres the Liberal government announced for Vancouver Island as part of its Oceans Protection Plan.

The $1.5-billion plan was announced in November 2016 and is intended to improve marine safety, protect marine habitat and support economic growth in coastal communities.

The other three new stations were announced for Victoria, Hartley Bay and Port Renfrew.

The Tahsis station is expected to open in early 2020.